A Hindu woman was inducted into the Sindh Police after passing the provincial competitive examinations. Pushpa Kolhi has been posted as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Sindh, reports say.

Human rights activist Kapil Dev tweeted the news that Kohli was the first woman from the Hindu community to join the provincial police force as an ASI.

"Pushpa Kolhi has become the first girl from #Hindu community who has qualified provincial competitive examination through Sindh Public Service Commission and become Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Sindh Police. More power to her!" Dev tweeted.

Another Hindu woman made news in January; Suman Pawan Bodani, a Pakistani belonging to the Hindu community, was appointed a judge to the civil and judicial magistrate.

Suman Pawan Bodani, from Sindh’s Shahdadkot, stood 54th in the merit list for the appointment of civil judge/judicial magistrate.

Bodani, in an interview with BBC Urdu, said she belonged to an underdeveloped rural area of Sindh, where she has seen the poor struggling to cope with various challenges.

She added that her family was very supportive of her ambitions, and helped her in becoming a judge.