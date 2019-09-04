Share:

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has taken serious note of at least four incidents involving the deaths of suspects in police custody, according to a press release issued by HRCP on Wednesday afternoon.

Last month, the human rights forum had investigated reports of two young Hindu boys in Mirpur Khas – accused of murder – who were allegedly tortured to death while in custody.

In Punjab, in the last week alone, there have been three incidents involving death in custody in Lahore, Gujjarpura and Rahimyar Khan. Several such cases have also been reported from other provinces.

One case from Punjab has garnered public outrage, in which Salahuddin Ayubi, a mentally disabled man accused of robbery, died allegedly as a result of custodial torture.

Rights organizations routinely claim that torture and ill treatment in custody are entrenched practices in Pakistan that are considered at best 'acceptable' and, at worst, 'necessary'.

Moreover, there are invariably delays in the post-mortem reports that should follow on the heels of any allegations of custodial death, hindering the investigations against police officers accused of torturing prisoners.

The press release states that HRCP has already met the police authorities in Punjab and Sindh, and reiterated that the use of torture and humiliating, inhuman or degrading treatment is unacceptable – irrespective of the accusation or charge.

The authorities have assured the rights group that they are willing to work closely with the Commission to protect human rights standards as an integral part of police procedures.