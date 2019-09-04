Share:

LAHORE - A Hurriyet Conference delegation led by Abdul Hameed Lone held meeting with Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Tuesday. The Kashmiri leaders apprised Siraj of the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir. They said thousands of political activists, students and common Kashmiris were thrown into jails and their family members have no access to them even after a month. There were severe food and medicine shortages. They said the crisis could cost thousands of lives in the held region. They regretted the world was acting as silent spectator over Indian brutalities and worst human rights violations in IOK. The JI chief told the delegation that entire Pakistani nation was standing by the people of Kashmir at this crucial juncture. He said the JI had demanded the government abolition of Simla Agreement and removal of fence at LOC. The JI, he informed them, also suggested the people of held Kashmir should be given representation in AJK’s legislative assembly which should act as official representative of entire Kashmir region. He said that if any Pakistan leaders tried to deceive Kashmiri he would not even find a space for his grave in the country. Since Quaid-e-Azam had declared Kashmir as Pakistan’s jugular vein, the people of Kashmir were fighting the case of Pakistan’s completion, Siraj said. The JI chief assured them that the people of Pakistan would also go to every extent to help their besieged brother and sisters.