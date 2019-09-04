Share:

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam on Tuesday concluded the two-day training for improving investigation skills of the police department and said that it was aimed at improving the investigations skills in provincial police and bring at par with international standards.

IGP Sindh welcomed the Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at concluding ceremony of Sindh Police Investigation and Training Workshop at a local hotel and said that the chief secretary had always supported Sindh Police in its efforts for overall improvement of the department.

IGP also thanked Sindh Government for full fledge support at every level.

“The first day of workshop was aimed at to improve the investigation standards while the second day was aimed at improving the training quality,” he added.

He told that there are 43 training centers across the country, out of which nine are in Sindh and measures to centralize all the training centers in province were also underway to match training standard in the province.

He said that the workshop particularly aimed at increasing the investigating capabilities of Sindh Police officers besides improving their overall abilities.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah addressing as a chief guest thanked IGP Sindh for inviting him at the workshop.

“Organizing such a workshop is a step towards improving investigations and policing affairs. This workshop would help bringing the investigations standard to modern lines,” he added.

He said that such workshops would also help increasing professional capabilities of investigators besides these would also help improve criminal justice system.

DIGP Training Shoukat Abbas on the occasion said that modules were being introduced to modernise the training level of Police in Sindh which would help the trainers in understanding physical and legal affairs.

He said besides the training also focused on community policing and human rights and other affairs.

“Workshop also focused on improving the quality and level of training at modern levels under Sindh Police Training Manual 2019.The manual had been launched at every training center across the province.” he told.

Judges, civil society members, representatives of different social organizations, retired DIGPs Niaz Ahmed Siddiqui, Sultan Salahuddin, Director Intelligence Bureau Azad Khan, Commandant PTC Quetta Saleem Khan, Commandant Ahsan Abbas, SPU Gilgit Baltistan SSP Mir Tufail, NIM Director General Mohsin Chandna also spoke on the occasion.