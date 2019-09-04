Share:

The vessel was seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards on 20 July, just two weeks after British Royal Marines detained the Grace 1 tanker carrying Iranian oil near Gibraltar. Tehran states the ship had engaged in dangerous manoeuvres and rammed an Iranian fishing boat.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Islamic Republic will free seven crew members from the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, detained by the authorities in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Russian Embassy in Iran has stated that at least one Russian national is among the released sailors, while Iranian diplomats have confirmed reports about 7 Indian sailors released from the tanker

Tehran previously stressed that the arrest of the ship was not retaliation for the seizure of the tanker Grace 1 by the UK earlier the same month.

The Grace 1 was detained after Washington stated it was carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, which Iran denied. The tanker was released in August and is currently sailing under a new name, the Adrian Darya 1.

Following the escalation of tensions, London joined a US-led maritime coalition, tasked with securing the Persian Gulf region.