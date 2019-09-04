Share:

PESHAWAR - Mother of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan was laid to rest after her funeral prayer was offered in Matta tehsil of Swat district here on Tuesday. After protracted illness the CM’s mother died late Monday evening at her ancestral village in Matta.

The funeral prayer was led by Maulana Pir Barakullah at 11:00 am and attended by large number of people including provincial and national legislators, officers from different departments, PTI leadership and workers and area people.