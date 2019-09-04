Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has given last warning to medical superintendents of all teaching hospitals to improve their performance within 15 days and those showing poor performance would be changed after the deadline. Dr Yasmin said that action will be taken against any MS on poor cleanliness conditions at any public sector hospital. She said that relief and ease should be provided to patients coming to public sector hospitals. “Patients should not face any difficulty regarding provision of medical facilities and availability of medicines in public sector hospitals. Misbehaviour cannot be tolerated in public sector hospitals,” she said. She said that provision of best healthcare facilities to patients is the top priority of the government. “The government believes in providing best healthcare facilities to people. Visits would be conducted for monitoring medical facilities being provided in the hospitals,” she said. Health Secretary Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, FJMU VC Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, KEMU VC Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and AIMC Medical College Principal Dr Arif Tajamul were present. CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Principal SIMS Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, MS Services Hospital Dr Saleem Cheema, MS Ganga Ram Dr Fayyaz Butt, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Iftikhar, MD Children Hospital Prof Dr Saleem and MS General Hospital Dr Mehmood Salahuddin participated in the meeting.