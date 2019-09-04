Share:

LAHORE - The PIAF-Founders Alliance has won all the seats of corporate-class unopposed for the forthcoming elections of Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry to be held in the last week of this month, as none of their rivals filed nomination papers.

Those who won the corporate-class elections unopposed included Nasrullah Mughal, Ali Asghar Hussain, Sheikh Ibrahim, Shafiq Butt, Nusrat Tahir, Dr Riaz, Faiz Haider and Amir Anwar. However, the elections for the associate class candidates will be held according to the schedule.

PIAF chairman Mian Nauman Kabir congratulated all the newly-elected office-bearers and hoped that voters will again demonstrate the same confidence in the associate class elections. He said today, landslide victory in election reflected the contribution and sacrifices of elders of the group. He said that unopposed win of the corporate-class candidates was the result of untiring efforts of the PIAF-Founders Alliance for the business community. He further said that the Alliance would leave no stone unturned to solve the problems being faced by the business community in this era of global economic recession.

PIAF former chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also congratulated the traders and businessmen for reposing their confidence on the candidates and hoped that they would take all possible measures to ensure formulation of business friendly policies to uplift country’s economy.

The Alliance leader Mian Anjum Nisar said that the Group had introduced sector specialists as their candidates for the LCCI Executive Committee with the sole objective to forward solid proposals to the government for economic progress and prosperity. He said that despite unprecedented crisis at national level, all efforts were made to restore the confidence of the business community. He hoped the business community would repose confidence in PIAF-Founders Alliance in the larger interests of the economy of the country. He said that the participation of large number of market representatives in the function was enough to make the point that the business community wanted continuity in the policies introduced by the PIAF-Founders Alliance.