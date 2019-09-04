Share:

LAHORE (PR): “Now more than ever, academic and government leaders need to open their eyes to the need for learning, embracing and investing in advanced technologies, particularly the unprecedented opportunities that the cloud can bring”. These thoughts were expressed by Abid Zaidi, Country Manager, Microsoft Pakistan while highlighting Pakistan’s digital transformation journey. “As businesses and organisations globally continue to embrace the onset of digital transformation, it has become increasingly evident that cloud adoption and policy must be top of mind and included in organisational strategies if true benefits are to be reaped”, he added.