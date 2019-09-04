Share:

KARACHI/MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged clerics of different schools of thought and sects to preach inter-faith and inter-sect harmony and unity in the country particularly during the month Muharram which teaches us the lesson of sacrifice for great cause.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of ulmas of different schools of thought here at New Sindh Secretariat on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs Nasir Shah, Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, Minister for Irrigation Sohail Anwar Siyal, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, IG Sindh Dr Kalem Imam, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani and other concerned officers.

The chief minister said that the Islam is the religion of peace, tranquility, brotherhood and teaches tolerance and respect for every one irrespective of any discrimination. “We all have worked together and successfully restored peace in the city and we have to sustain it collectively with our wisdom, vision, actions and speeches,” he said.

Shah said that the purpose of the meeting was to take all the religious scholars and ulemas into confidence for measures his government has taken to maintain peace and tranquility in the city and in the province at large. “I have held a meeting with all the law enforcement agencies and chalked out a detail security plan for Muharram Majalis, and processions and I am sure you will cooperate with the administration and law enforcement agencies in conducting the Moharram events,” he said.

The ulema assured the chief minister of their support and cooperation and gave some suggestions for improvement of overall environment all over Sindh. They complained that the private hospitals were not entertaining any patient in emergency. They cited the example of Dr Askari who had sustained a bullet injury in targeted attack. He was taken to Patel hospital which refused to entertain the case then he was taken to Aga Khan Hospital. The chief minister directed chief secretary to conduct an inquiry and report him. He issued clear directives to all the private hospitals to entertain emergency cases.

The chief minister nominated three ministers committee/focal persons to resolve all the issues emerging upto 10th of Muharram. These ministers include Syed Nasir Shah, Shabir Bijarani and Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mehdi.

The chief minister directed KER and Wapda authorities not to resort loadshedding during majalis and processions. Three year back a terrorist incident in Jacobabad had taken place during power outage. He also directed Commissioner Karachi to ensure proper cleaning of Majalis route, provision of water and improvement of sanitation system during these important days.

The clerics who attended the meeting include Allama Maqsood Hussain Domki, Allama Furkan Haider Abdi, Maulana Sadiq Jaferi, Allama Mubashir Hussain, Allama Asghar Ali Naqvi, Allama Nisar Qalandri, Maulana Hussain Masoodi, Sarwat Aijaz Qadri, Maulana Akbar Dars, Qari Usman, Allama Shah Ferozezuddin Qadri and others.

MIRPURKHAS VISIT

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that there is no forward bloc in the PPP and in this connection speaker Sindh assembly Agha Siraj Du rrani did not attend any meeting and PPP MPAs are all united at the party platform.

He was giving the answers of the questions of local journalists at Kalwari House in taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad here on Tuesday after offering condolence to PPP MPA Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurgari over death of his brother Rais Altaf Hussain Bhurgari.

The CM further said that he did not know about the party of Shaikh Rasheed and his talking. He further said that he himself looking after educational matters of the Sindh and assured that very soon shortage of teachers would be ended in district Mirpurkhas because the education was must for each child.

Replying to another question, the CM said that problems of the health institutions would be resolved soon particularly in district Mirpurkhas as MPA Noor Ahmed Bhurgari also informed him and he also discussed with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Regarding the development work, he said that owing to directives of Supreme Court, funds were not allocating for the MPAs and MNAs while under the rule development works was being carried out and added that remaining development schemes would also be completed.

On this occasion, provincial ministers Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Saeed Ghani, MPA Imdad Pitafi, MPA Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, MPA Mir Tarique Talpure, MNA Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpure, Ex federal minister Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jilani, deputy commissioner MIrpurkhas Syed Mehdi Ali Shah, SSP Mirpurkhas Javed Ahmed Baloch, chairman district council Mirpurkhas Mir Anwer Ali Khan Talpure, ex MPA Mir Haji Hayat Talpure, Faqeer Sher Muhammad Bilalani and others expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Rais Altaf Hussain Bhurgari.