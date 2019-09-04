Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that there was no pressure from Prime Minister Imran Khan about the matters of production orders of any member of opposition parties.

“National Assembly Secretariat has not received any proposal for the amendment in the rules of production order,” Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said this while talking to newsmen.

The opposition parties have been raising the matter of not issuing production orders of their senior party members in and outside the parliament. The opposition parties in this regard have regularly been submitting applications in National Assembly Secretariat before the start of every session to issue production orders of six arrested MNAs.

PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N lawmakers Rana Sanaullah, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and two members from North Waziristan Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar are currently in jails on different charges. The speaker office has issued production order of only two members while the rest of the members have not been given permission.

The speaker said that the present assembly is most polarised assembly as compared to the past. He said that the National Assembly has been playing its active role to raise the matter Kashmir.

He claimed that the present national assembly will make a new record for making legislation. The special committee on agriculture reforms has started its work to chalk out strategy for growers. The national assembly standing committees have approved 50 bills and 21vetted bills were approved from national assembly.

He said the National Assembly during budget session had made a new record of running session for over 12 hours in a day so that all the lawmakers could participate in the legislation and debate. To a question, he said that the speaker office would give equal time to both government and opposition side in debate related to matters national issues.