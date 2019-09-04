Share:

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Tuesday it condemned an ongoing security blockade and communication blackout in Indian-administered Kashmir and called on the Indian government to immediately restore all civil liberties.

According to a press release issued by the OIC Jeddah office, the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission also called on India to immediately lift the curfew and communication blackout and restore fundamental freedoms and civil liberties in Occupied Kashmir.

“Despite this iron curtain blockade, there are credible media reports confirming that over 5000, mostly young Kashmiris, have been illegally detained by the security forces, entire political leadership is incarcerated without any legal recourse, and journalists and human rights activists are being prosecuted on false charges,” the OIC’s human rights commission said in a statement.

It also urged the Indian Government to grant access to the UN and OIC fact-finding missions to visit the held valley to independently and objectively ascertain the human rights situation on the ground.