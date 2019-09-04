Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rejecting opposition’s criticism, the government Tuesday informed the Senate that it was forced to make “public interest” legislation through presidential ordinances because the opposition is using its numerical strength in the house as a pressure tactic to evade accountability process.

These remarks came from Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz following opposition’s protest on the government’s move to lay four presidential ordinances on the last day of present session. Earlier, the opposition parties in the house said that the ruling PTI had made the parliament redundant as it was making legislation through a “factory of ordinances.”

Faraz agreed by saying the present situation was not ideal because most of the legislation is being made through promulgation of ordinances instead of brining the proposed laws before the parliament. “But as long as a situation developed out of the ongoing accountability process, the opposition has changed its position in the parliament,” he said adding the opposition should support public interest legislation keeping aside their political interests. He said that there were many instances that the opposition parties in the Senate made a different position on the draft bills despite the fact it had agreed to these in the meetings of standing committees.

Faraz says govt forced to make such legislation as Opp using numerical strength as pressure tactic

“There is need to give a confidence to the government that opposition would support public interest legislation,” the leader of the house remarked. He said that suggestions of opposition on any draft law could be discussed in the relevant standing committee. “If you will stop government sponsored legislation because of your numerical strength in the house, then government would be forced to bring ordinances,” Faraz told the opposition and advised that it should not reject public interest laws only because of political compulsions.

Earlier, the opposition launched a protest against the government’s move soon after it laid four ordinances before the house amid slogans of “shame, shame, and question, question” from the opposition benches. The ordinances include the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Ordinance, 2019; the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Ordinance, 2019; the Pakistan Penal Code Ordinance, 2019 and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said the government was promulgating ordinances without fulfilling the provisions of Article 89 of the Constitution. “It looks that a short cut is being adopted after leaving the normal procedure and this is inappropriate,” she said adding that it was a fraud with the parliament. She said that the government had laid all these ordinances on the last day of the sitting so that opposition could not disapprove them through separate resolutions. “This is not a presidential system,” she said adding that they are running the country in a legal vacuum.

Former chairman Senate and PPP Senator Raza Rabbani in his remarks said that this was a well thought out effort to make the parliament redundant. “This is breach of privilege of Senate as well as the parliament as it is the privilege of the parliament to legislate and responsibility of the government to introduce the laws.”

He said that a number of court judgements clearly ruled that President has to apply his mind that circumstances exist, which make it necessary to promulgate the ordinance. “President is acting in violation of the Constitution,” he said, adding President Dr Arif Alvi even breached and violated the Constitution when he issued notification of appointment of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Rabbani said that ordinance had to be laid before any house immediately and there was a ruling of the chair in this connection also. But three of these ordinances being laid today were promulgated on July 16, 2019 and one was on 22 May 2019, he said. He viewed that the bad intention of government behind this was that the Senate could not disapprove these and “black laws should hold in the field.”

The PPP stalwart said that the mala fide of the government was clear because Federal Government Employees Housing Authority bill was first tabled on the floor and then the government promulgated it through an ordinance without even withdrawing the proposed law. “This is the fraud which is being played with the Senate,” he said. And this mala fide doesn’t end here because President promulgates another ordinance — The Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (Amendment) Ordinance 2019—on August 28, only a day before the Senate met on August 29. Even this fifth ordinance was not laid today before the house, he said. He said that President was part of the parliament and the parliament was being attacked within.

Former chairman Senate said that the government had waived off Rs210 billion of different industries and foreign companies through the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess Ordinance. The government did not lay it fearing that it would be disapproved by the house. He said that the capitalists and industrialists had been given amnesty through this ordinance and those who benefited include textile industry, independent power producers, CNG sector, captive power plants and K Electric. Even it has been said in the ordinance that the remaining amount out of total Rs420 billion would be adjusted through refunds. “This is a big dacoity because the loans written off since 1997 to 2009 were only of worth Rs 256 billion.”

Rabbani concluded that the government issued 15 ordinances within its first year and only introduced two bills in the parliament.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani prorogued the house without completing its business as the house lacked quorum followed by the protest walkout of the opposition against the laying of the four ordinances. “We don’t want to become part of this process as this is against the constitution, law, morality and public interest,” said Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq before leaving the house.