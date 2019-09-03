Share:

RAWALPINDI - The number of dengue patients in the city is increasing as 329 more dengue suspects have landed in Allied hospitals during the last 24 hours, sources said on Tuesday. Of 329 patients, 84 patients have been brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), they said. They said that the doctors had declared 49 patients as dengue positive whereas results of 17 patients were being awaited. The worst affected area is Gulbahar Colony, where the dengue virus has raised its ugly head affecting the residents badly. According to the spokesperson of District government, 903 confirmed cases were reported to the AHs. She said that 202 patients were admitted in hospitals and were being provided treatment by doctors. “Of 202 patients, 155 belonged to Rawalpindi and 47 arrived from Islamabad,” she said. She mentioned that 16 patients were shifted to high dependency unit due to their critical condition. The number of dengue patients has shot up to 606 in Rawalpindi and 281 in Islamabad. A senior doctor said that the number of admitted dengue patients was on the rise immediately in hot weather. He said that doctors were trying their level best to provide adequate health facilities to dengue patients.