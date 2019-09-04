Share:

LAHORE - 7th Pak-China Business Forum-Industrial Expo, being held at the Lahore Expo Centre, is attracting a large number of businessmen, industrialists and general public as the footfall during first two days was recorded at 50,000 people.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is expected to address the concluding ceremony of this three-day annual feature on Wednesday (September 04).

The exhibition, which was inaugurated by the Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry, is being participated by 100 plus Chinese and around same number of Pakistani companies. China Chamber of Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products is the main host in collaboration with the Qingdao Overseas Investment Services Centre (QOISC) COMSATS University and the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik visited the exhibition on second day and appreciated the efforts of the organizers for putting up a superb show in which, companies of both the countries have showcased their potential. He said that China can help a lot in resolving the energy issues being faced by Pakistan and especially Chinese expertise in renewable energy can provide the much desired relief to the Industrial, commercial and domestic sector of Pakistan.

He said that the government is paying full attention towards utilizing all available resources to meet the energy requirement of the country and it is open for Chinese collaboration in this regard.

Speakers at a ceremony on this occasion appreciated the holding of this joint expo and said that besides providing B2B contacts, it also promoted soft image of Pakistan among the foreigners attending this event. They urged the government to promote small and cottage industry by providing interest free loans and encouraging their participation in such events.

Meanwhile, a delegation of participating Chinese companies led by Wang Zi Hai, CEO Everest International Expo also called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House on Monday evening.