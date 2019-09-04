Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb attack on a foreigners’ compound in Kabul, which led to loss of innocent lives.

“We want to express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, as we pray for early recovery of the wounded,” said a foreign ministry statement. Pakistan, it said, has maintained that there is no military solution to the complex issues in Afghanistan. “We continue to firmly stand together with the Afghan nation and fully support their efforts to restore complete peace in the country,” it added.