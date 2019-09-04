Share:

LAHORE - Trading houses in Taiwan should consider enhancing trade & economic ties with Pakistan which has a lot to offer in various sectors of economy. These views were expressed by LCCI President Almas Hyder while addressing a 22-member delegation of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal and leader of the delegation Yu-Jen Huang also spoke on the occasion. Almas Hyder said that rapid economic development in Taiwan is impressive. He said that Pakistan is a huge market of over 210 million people that is 10 times bigger than Taiwan. He said that that there is a huge consumption of all products in Pakistan and Taiwan should avail this opportunity. He said that Taiwan can import textile and various other products from Pakistan. “Taiwan must look to other countries like Pakistan for trade and investment”, the LCCI President said and added that “we are ready for business today.” He said that Pakistan is endowed with sufficient raw materials, low-cost and trained labour force, easy access for marketing to third country destinations like Central Asian Republics and Gulf States. There are ample opportunities for establishing joint ventures in Pakistan in the fields of auto parts, electric and electronic goods, hi-tech and light engineering, household appliances, packaging, plastic & plastic products, food processing and preservation etc.