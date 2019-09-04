Share:

The third round of talks between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor will take place at Attari today.

Foreign Office Spokesperson and Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Dr Muhammad Faisal will lead the Pakistani delegation.

This will be third meeting between Pakistani and Indian officials to discuss and finalise modalities for facilitating Indian pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab.

“Arrived in Lahore for 3rd round of talks with India, to be held at Atari, to discuss and finalise the draft agreement on opening of Kartarpur Corridor , which will be held tomorrow. Pakistan remains committed to expedited opening of the corridor,” Dr Faisal tweeted on Tuesday.

Last week, Pakistan and India held the fourth round of technical level talks on the Kartarpur Corridor in a bid to finalise arrangements so that the project can be inaugurated by November this year.

The talks were held at Zero Point near Dera Baba Nanak where the two sides shared the progress of the construction work on the corridor

Despite the delays, officials seemed confident that the corridor will be inaugurated in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak later this year.