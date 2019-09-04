Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tuesday sought help from Saudi Arabia and Iran to resolve the decades-old Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made telephonic contact with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman while Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called his Iranian and Bangladeshi counterparts to discuss the Kashmir issue.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir is also arriving in Islamabad today (September 4) to meet the Pakistani leadership.

During his stay, he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Qureshi and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and discuss bilateral relations and regional situation.

According to private TV channels, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who is also scheduled to arrive in Islamabad Wednesday (today) will hold meetings with top civil and military leadership of Pakistan.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan made telephonic contact with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Both leaders exchanged views on bilateral affairs and regional situation, officials said.

Imran Khan also discussed Kashmir issue with the crown prince and apprised him on the present circumstances in the occupied valley.

This was the third telephonic contact between Imran Khan and Mohammed bin Salman in two weeks.

Later, Foreign Minister Qureshi called Javad Zarif, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iran to apprise him of the latest situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister briefed his Iranian counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, said a foreign ministry statement.

Qureshi further underlined that the steps taken by India in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir posed threats to peace and stability in the region.

On the worsening situation of human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he informed his Iranian counterpart that the complete lockdown in the Valley has entered 5th week causing immense suffering to the Kashmiri people who are unable to access hospitals, medicines and food supplies.

The Foreign Minister underscored that India’s actions constituted violations of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council’s Resolutions, International Law and India’s own commitments.

The gravity of the situation demanded complete lifting of the curfew, removal of restrictions on movement, peaceful assembly, provision of food and medical supplies and release of political prisoners.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Iranian leadership and the people of Iran for supporting suppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Javad Zarif appreciated the detailed briefing and reiterated concern over the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Kashmiri people. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain engaged regarding the evolving situation.

Qureshi also held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen to discuss the current situation in held Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister apprised his Bangladeshi counterpart of the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions.

Qureshi highlighted continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines, communications blackout and complete lockdown for the last 30 days.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The Bangladeshi Foreign Minister emphasised the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and discussions. The two ministers agreed to remain in contact.

Separately, FM Qureshi chaired a meeting of the ‘Kashmir cell’ established at the foreign office. The Kashmir situation was discussed in the meeting, attended by the civil and military officials.

The meeting decided to continue support to the Kashmir cause until its ultimate solution.