ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) psychologist Qurrat-ul-Ain has said that national athletes need experienced psychologist with them on every tour to make them mentally and physically strong.

Talking The Nation on Tuesday, Qurrat-ul-Ain, who is Pakistan’s first female psychologist, said: “The athletes and federations are unaware of the importance of psychologist, as only the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the PSB have hired trained psychologists. I have done M.Phil and I have an experience of more than a decade.

“I have conducted lot of training workshops and written letters to almost all the PSB-affiliated federations to take advantage from my services. It is Pakistan Olympics Association’s (POA) duty to arrange seminars for athletes on regular basis to help them in capacity building and improving their fitness.”

She said she has worked with a number of top class athletes of the country, who were down and out but she put a new lease of life in them. “The same athletes have started producing the best results. One of them was mentally so disturbed that he almost stopped representing the country, but after my daily sessions with him, he not only improved a lot but also succeeded in winning international gold.

“I deal both male and female athletes but I feel females are most affected and they need to get more sessions. I mostly work with groups, but if I find someone really needs my help, I work with him or her personally. I helped number of athletes, who were facing problems but now they are very much fine and eager to earn laurels for the country,” she added.

Qurrat-ul-Ain said she will proceed to UK to complete her PhD. “I have done a lot of courses from Howard University and also done Advance Development Counseling Philosophy (ADCP). The federations, parents and athletes must understand that the best age to get benefit from a psychologist is young age. If they contact at early age, it will help them becoming mentally and physically strong. In every top sports-playing nation, a psychologist is essential with every group of six athletes, while here in Pakistan, we don’t have a single psychologist with entire contingent.”

She said she is ready to hold seminars with the permission of IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza and Pakistan Sports Board Director General Arif Ibrhaim. “My basic aim is to help athletes and turn them into the best in the business. The psychologist help build the spirit, body and mind of athletes. We focus on our bodies but we never pay heed towards other two key areas – mind and spirit. I am presently working with a volleyball player, who is very aggressive, shouts too much and hits anyone during practice, so it is my job to help him calm down and become a better sportsman.”

The psychologist said: “I have given lectures to squash, hockey, futsal and other federations and want to create awareness about this department to all. Currently, kabbadi and volleyball camps are going on in the PSB and I am working with the players and trying to making them mentally and physically strong,” she added.

“Psychologist room has different requirements as it should be soundproof room, so that our voice may not go out. I work individually, whom I feel need my help. The parents and married athletes need more attention. It is highly unfortunate that psychologist role is never highlighted nor even appreciated. I strongly recommend the federations to make it mandatory for national athletes to have services of a psychologist for getting better output from them,” Qurrat-ul-Ain concluded.