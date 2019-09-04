Share:

LONDON - A Palestinian student who was controversially denied entry to the US last month when he arrived to begin study at Harvard has now been admitted.

Ismail Ajjawi said he was barred entry after border agents questioned him for hours at Boston Airport over social media posts written by friends. The 17-year-old was admitted on Monday just in time to start at Harvard.The US state department announced in June that most visa applicants were being asked for social media details.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told the BBC on Tuesday that Mr Ajjawi had overcome “all grounds of inadmissibility and was admitted into the United States as a student on a F1 visa”.