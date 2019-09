Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce Pakistan cricket team’s head coach and bowling coach today (Wednesday). A five-member panel of the PCB conducted its interview process for the posts of head and bowling coaches last week and subsequently sent their recommendations to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and Mohsin Khan, who were interviewed on last Thursday, have emerged as the top candidates for the respective slots.