Islamabad - A parliamentary Committee was Tuesday informed that 0.7 million people have applied against 3200 vacant positions in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

Senate Standing Committee on Power that met with Senator Fida Muhammad in chair was informed by the CEO Pesco that the company losses are Rs2.5 billion per month.

On Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) the committee was informed that the consumers are self financing the replacement and repair of power transformers as there is no official workshop for repair in tribal areas.

Regarding TESCO, Senators Siraj ul Haq said that consumers in Tribal areas are paying for the transformer repair and replacement on self help basis. The consumers are collecting donations through Masajid’s loud speakers for the purpose. Chairman of the Committee remarked that why this is happening there? Is tribal area not part of the Pakistan, he questioned.

While discussing TESCO projects, it was noted that no certified workshops were available in tribal areas and that for things to progress, it was imperative that a system be formulated to maintain checks and balances. TESCO officers informed the Committee, that work is in progress to achieve goals and the process of removing illegal transformers installed privately at homes. The Committee also took notice of private projects exceeding government schemes. Just 17 HT Feeders were installed in comparison to 37 Deposit Works. The Committee recommended that all workshops that have the capacity to cater to needs to such areas must be engaged.

PESCO Chief informed the committee that the company is losing Rs2.5 billion monthly which is Rs30 billion per year. The committee was informed that 8 officers of grade 17 and 18 were terminated from PESCO due to their involvement in corruption. PESCO Chief said that the company requires Rs25 billion to carry on its developmental work. He said that the company has received 0.7million applications for just 3200 vacant posts. Senator Siraj ul haq asked the PESCO chief to ensure merit during recruitment against these posts.

Chairman Committee Senate Standing Committee on Power also took strict notice of circle wise construction work during peak season, instead of winters when electricity demand is low. While evaluating PESCO Circle Projects in the last one year, the Committee was informed that lack of work force and funds were two major issues that plagued PESCO’s performance. Chairman Committee, Senator Fida Muhammad said that all details must be provided in the next meeting. While discussing the projects and performances of IESCO, Chairman Committee Senator Fida Muhammad directed the Organisation that circle wise details of projects must be presented in the next meeting.

While discussing details 132 KV Grid Stations constructed at various locations by PESCO during the last one year the Committee was informed that 16 projects were completed, 6 were under progress and 6 new plans were due to commence. The Committee was informed that all new projects were subject to availability of funds.

During the briefing regarding regularisation of service of IESCO’s contingent/adhoc/contractual employees hired since 2014, Chairman Committee Senator Fida Muhammad stressed the need for giving them priority. He said that placing an advertisement for new positions without adjusting previous recruitment was a gross violation of rights. The Ministry assured that it would look into the matter. The Committee stressed the need for formulation of policy for daily wages.

The meeting was presided by Senator Fida Muhammad. Members present were Senator Siraj ul Haq, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi and senior officers of IESCO, TESCO, PESCO and the Ministry of Power along with all concerned.