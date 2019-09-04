Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi stressed upon the international community to play its role in the resolution of Kashmir issue, where fundamental human rights are being blatantly violated by Indian armed forces.

He was talking to the Ambassadors and High Commissioner-designate of Palestine, Russia, Portugal, Australia, and Kazakhstan to Pakistan, who separately called on the president after presenting him their credentials at a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Dr. Alvi said Pakistan is a peaceful nation and has rendered enormous scarifies for world peace.

He said the fascist Indian regime has now endangered the peace in the region and the world at large.

Pakistan wants to further strengthen its relations with all friendly countries, the president told the envoys. He emphasized that today’s Pakistan provides a very conducive environment for better investment and business opportunities, and hoped that investors from these countries will avail them by investing in diverse areas.

The president said the regular exchange of bilateral delegations is essential for strengthening people-to-people contact and forging strong political and economic linkages.

He also felicitated the newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioner to Pakistan and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective country with Pakistan.