LAHORE - The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore (BISE) on Tuesday announced intermediate Part II toppers’ names. The Punjab Group of Colleges clinched over all top three positions.

BISE Chairman Ismael Chaudhary along with newly appointed Controllers of Examination Prof Anfaz and BISE Secretary Rehana Illyas announced the results. A ceremony will be held on Wednesday (today) for toppers at a private hotel where detailed results will be announced.

Ismael Chaudhary said that BISE had prepared the results with utmost honesty and as per the merit. “

Punjab College of Science (PCS) Ali Raza Rana roll no 534351 with 1055 marks out of 1100 grabbed first position overall and Talha Akhter PCS with 1052 clinched second position in Pre-medical Group. Zain Tariq obtaining 1051 marks scored overall third position.

In Pre-medical third position was scored by two candidates Muhammad Umair Ashraf and Talha Ashraf Zia with 1048 marks.

Pre-medical Group (girl) Rida Fatima PCG scored first position with 1049 marks while second position was scored by three candidates with 1047 marks including Eman Fatima, Asra Ali (KCWU) and Afaf Rehman of Government Kinnaird College for Women. Third position was scored by Zainab (PGC) and Nabiha Arshad (Ghulian Jogian Post Office Mor Khunda Nankana Sahib) with 1045 marks.

In Pre-engineering Group (boys) Talha Akhtar with 1052, Muhammad Hamza Khalid with 1047 and Sharique Imam with 1045 marks gained first, second and third positions.

Ayesha Khalid stood first with 1043 marks; Fizza Ahsan scored second position with 1039 marks while Fariaa Faheem scored third position with 1034 marks.

Meanwhile, Government College University Lahore has also scored nine positions in the BISE Part-II 2019 results. In Pre-Engineering Group (Boys) Muhammad Hamza Khalid secured second position with 1047 marks. In pre-medical group (boys).

Muhammad Umair Sharif and Talha Ashraf Zia scored third position with 1048 marks. In Commerce group (boys) Muhammad Talha Baloch scored second position with 1002 marks.

In general science group (boys) Sohaib Javiad first position with 1038 marks while Syed Samar Abbass– third position with 1031 marks.

In Humanities Group (Boys) Hamd Arshad scored first position with 997 marks while Mir Ahmad Murtaza grabbed second position with 987 marks and Shah Zaman Shahid stood on third position obtaining 977 marks.

In Humanities Group (girls) Jaweria Ashraf of Govt Ayesha Degree College for Women Timber Market Ravi Raod scored first position obtaining 975 marks, second position was grabbed by Ayesha of Allama Iqbal Public Higher Secondary School for Girls Pakeeza Colony Kasur while Rabia Ramza of Aspire College for Girls Shadarra Campus scored third position with 968 marks.