Artist Pando Maglipon creates art from dead leaves

Philippines (GN): Look closely at the image below. What looks like a monochromatic oil painting is in fact an intricate collage made by carefully piecing together bits of dried leaves, corn husks, and garlic peels.

No paint is used, just found foliage glued and lacquered onto a stiff board. This and 42 other mind-boggling examples shown at the Philippine Consulate in New York is the work of 72-year-old Filipino artist Fernando Maglipon, who signs works with his sobriquet, “Pando.”

Inspiration first struck Pando 10 years ago, after being stranded in his apartment building during a super typhoon that left the capital city Manila, along with the surrounding northern regions in the Philippines, without electricity.

It was during that long, listless week when Pando, a retired fashion designer, first saw the creative potential in the pile-up of leaves that had accumulated on his balcony.

Recalling a documentary about the Japanese leaf mosaic artist Kazuo Akasaki, he thought to use the technique to replicate an image of a church he saw on a postcard lying around in his room. “It was really just to pass the time during the blackout. But I was surprised how enjoyable it was. I became engrossed with figuring out how to work with natural colors of the leaves to create a realistic image. A month went by and I hadn’t left my apartment,” Pando recalled. “My friends were beginning to worry!”

A decade later, he is still at it, experimenting with themes, techniques, and materials. His best known work to date is a leaf collage of St. Peter’s Basilica on an ostrich egg, which was presented to Pope Francis during his visit to the predominantly Catholic nation in 2015.

World’s 1st Red Cross academy established in China

Xinhua (NANJING): The first Red Cross academy in the world, jointly built by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) and Soochow University, has been established in Suzhou, east China’s Jiangsu Province, according to the RCSC.

The International Academy of Red Cross and Red Crescent is expected to become a base for research, talent cultivation and culture communication, as well as international humanitarian cooperation and exchanges, said Chen Zhu, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and head of the Red Cross Society of China.

The academy will set up six research centers and build a comprehensive system of humanitarian disciplines including emergency management, disaster medicine and emergency medicine.