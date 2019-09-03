Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawat police solved mystery of a murder by arresting the killer, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Adnan Tariq who had shot dead his real brother Rizwan Tariq, he said. A case was also registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.

According to him, Adnan Tariq killed his real brother Rizwan Tariq over a minor dispute at his house in Davari Village, the limits of Police Station Rawat some days ago.

He said that their father had hushed up the issue and tried to portray the murder case as a robbery incident in order to save the skin of Adnan from legal action. He said that a special police team, headed by SP Saddar Rai Mazhar, had traced the killer after hectic efforts and held him. The killer confessed to his crime during investigation, he said.

He said that SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal briefed the City Police Officer Faisal Rana that Rizwan Tariq was murdered in the town of Davari, near Panjgran area of PS Rawat; the father of the accused tried to portray the incident as that of robbery in order to save his accused son, who was guilty of killing his real brother. However, according to the piece of evidences obtained from the crime scene, when the police investigated, it came to light that Rizwan Tariq was shot dead by his real brother Adnan Tariq over a petty dispute.

The police have also recovered the weapon of offense used by the accused Adnan Tariq to murder his brother.