Share:

LAHORE/HAFIZABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday declared that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has embarked on a comprehensive programme for the development of remote areas to ameliorate the socioeconomic condition of the common man and remove sense of deprivation prevailed among the residents of these areas.

Addressing a gathering here in Kolo Tarar, Hafizabad, the chief minister said that the programme titled: “Naya Pakistan, Manzlain Aasan,” is being started from Hafizabad. “In the first phase of the programme, 1,236 km long roads will be carpeted in the rural areas across Punjab at a cost of Rs15 billion,” he informed, adding that the present government is giving special attention to the development of the backward areas. The chief minister maintained that the government has undertaken 67 development projects with a huge cost of Rs5.44 billion in Hafizabad district.

Earlier, on his arrival along with Punjab Minister for Tourism Taimoor Khan, the chief minister was given rousing welcome by MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti, District President PTI Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, MPAs - Mamoon Jaffar Tarar and Mian Ahsan Ansar Bhatti, Commissioner Gujranwala Divisional Waqas Ali Mehmood, RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi and heads of different district departments.

Soon after his arrival, he planted a mango plant and directed that 58 kanal out of 794 kanal State land retrieved by the district administration in Muradian village should be converted into a mango orchard. CM Buzdar also inaugurated Government Girls Degree College near canals on Gujranwala-Hafizabad Road which was completed at a cost of Rs120 million in 2018. The chief minister also inaugurated Rescue-1122 Pindi Bhattian Centre, completed at a cost of Rs14 million and Police Kihdmat Markaz Pindi Bhattian. He informed that Sandhawan Tarar-Ballo Nau Road is being carpeted at a cost of Rs10 million. Moreover, Sawanpura-Jhanb Tarar, Jalalpur Bhattian to Marth and Pindi Bhattian-Kot Nakka roads would be completed at a cost of Rs330 million under the ‘Naya Pakistan, Manzalain Aasan’ programme in the first phase, he added. CM Buzdar further said that the development projects under community development programme worth Rs20 million, uplift programme under the SDG Programme worth Rs150 million would be completed in Hafizabad district.

The chief minister said that 500 million saplings would be planted across Punjab during five years and this year nine million plants would be planted.

The chief minister made a fervent appeal to the masses to participate vigorously in the Green and CleanPakistan Programme.

On the occasion, MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti called upon the chief minister to establish a model hospital in Hafizabad, setup small industrial estate to eliminate unemployment and poverty in the area, rehabilitation of Hafizabad-Sukheke road Linking motorway interchange Kot Sarwar and Hafizabad-Khanqa Dogran motorway interchange Safdarabad. Later, the CM and other distinguished guests were entertained at lunch by MPA Mamoon Jaffar Tarar.