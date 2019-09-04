Share:

Indian security forces on Tuesday baton-charged a Muharram procession in Indian occupied Kashmir as the draconian military curfew in the valley entered its 31st day.

According to reports, several people were injured as the Indian forces also shelled the Muharram procession. Meanwhile, protests and demonstrations against the India occupation of the valley continued.

The valley which has been under a curfew since August 5, remains cut off from the rest of the world due to the continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline phones and closure of TV channels.

A humanitarian crisis has been looming in the valley as people face acute shortage of food, medicines and other commodities. Patients are even being denied life-saving medical care, suggest reports.

The near-total communications blackout has triggered global concern, with a group of UN human rights experts warning it amounted to "collective punishment" and risked exacerbating regional tensions.

Thousands, mostly Kashmiris, marched in London on Tuesday to show solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir . Protesters called out international organisations for not doing enough to free Kashmiris from Indian violence.

Chants of "We want freedom," “Freedom is right of Kashmir,” “India leave Kashmir, “Terrorist, terrorist, Modi terrorist,” “Save Kashmir from BJP and RSS,” and "Kashmiris need justice" rang out in the crowd on Tuesday.

In a stern statement issued yesterday, the British foreign secretary told the Indian government that the issue of human rights was an international issue and not a bilateral one between Pakistan and India.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are expected to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing regional situation in the region with the Pakistani leadership.

Pakistan has been making extensive diplomatic efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and has even downgraded bilateral ties with India, suspending trade and considering the closure of its airspace for Indian flights.