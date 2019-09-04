Share:

KARACHI - Shaniera Akram, wife of Pakistan’s former Test Cricketer Waseem Akram, exposed the sheer negligence of authorities concerned as she uploaded the pictures of medical waste including hundreds of open needle syringes found dumped at Karachi’s Clifton beach.

Shaniera Tuesday turned to social media website to draw attention of authorities concerned towards terrible condition of sea by uploading several pictures. “There is kilometres of medical waste including hundreds of open needle syringes amongst other things, that has come in from the ocean. Clifton beach, at this moment, is extremely dangerous and needs to be shut down,” she tweeted.

Urging the need for shutting down the beach, Shaniera asked the reason why was the beach still open, adding that it was not a blame game for her it was a time to act now and close the beach. “I don’t want to be in this position but I have no choice. People lives are at stake and I was faced with a moral obligation. People needed to know about this. I have stayed silent for too long. Every TV channel needs to be running this now. You have a duty of care to protect the lives of the people of Karachi and tell them Clifton beach, as it stands, is totally unsafe for anyone,” said Mrs Akram.

She also asked the people not to visit the beach and said that this was biohazardous waste and the area needed to closed and cleaned by professionals. “It’s like everything you are scared of in a hospital has just washed up on our beach. This has crossed the line of dangerous. Don’t go to the beach and try to clean it. The sea and beach need to be declared unsafe for everyone immediately,” Shaniera demanded.

After Shaniera’s series of tweets, Sindh Police Spokesman also took to the social media and announced imposing Section 144 at Clifton beach. “Police have cordoned-off the affected area of Clifton beach, section 144 has been imposed for the safety of visitors,” twitter handle of Sindh police read.

‘80pc area cleared’

Separately, Advisor to Chief Minister on Environment, Climate Change and Costal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab claimed that 80 percent of affected area has been cleared. Speaking to media persons after his visit to the beach, Wahab said that open needle syringes were not very large in numbers but around dozen only was found dumped on the side.

“The Cantonment Board has seized all the waste. The Deputy Commissioner South is supervising the cleaning work and hopefully it would be cleared completely in few hours,” he added. The advisor also expressed gratitude to the wife of Waseem Akram and civil society for highlighting the issue but said that the panic should not be spread in this sort of situation.