KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that the provincial government is committed to serve the people of Karachi. Karachi is the city of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) while Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah have been taking personal interest in solving the issues of Karachi. Talking to various delegations at his office in Karachi on Tuesday, Ikram Ullah Dharejo said that the Sindh government had initiated many development schemes in Karachi including mega projects because PPP believed in serving masses irrespective of their political affiliation. While criticising the performance of Mayor Karachi, he said that during last three to four years, almost Rs 39 billions had been given to institutions of local bodies, but they had done nothing for the people of Karachi and making fuss for nothing. The provincial minister said that Mustafa Kamal has himself disclosed that Mayor Karachi was crying for more powers while he was doing nothing. He said that despite getting huge funds from Sindh government, institutions of local bodies were blaming it which is very amazing. He expressed his resentment over the performance of institutions of local bodies and asked them to lift garbage from the city and we would support them if they were sincere to resolve the issues. Dharjeo said that during rains, CM Sindh and his cabinet members came out and served the masses as we did not believe in criticism, we believed in serving the people. He asked a federal minister, not to make dirty politics on Karachi garbage.

because his (Federal Minister) Clean Karachi Campaign had worsened the situation in Karachi.