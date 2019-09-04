Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): Standard Chartered Bank has announced the launch of it’s Goal programme in Islamabad, in collaboration with non-profit business partner Right To Play. Together, both entities will implement sports and life skills training to empower and equip young girls with the confidence, knowledge and skills they need to be integral economic leaders in their families, communities and societies. Goal was launched in Karachi in 2016 and since its launch, the Bank has impacted more than 11,000 adolescent girls’ lives in Pakistan.