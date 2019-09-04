Share:

ISLAMABAD, - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 247.61 points (0.8 percent) to close at 29809.68 points. A total of 64,038,930 shares were traded compared to the trade of 77,447,160 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs2.441 billion compared to Rs2.588 billion last day. Out of 338 companies, share prices of 89 companies recorded increase while 230 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 6,189,500 and price per share of Rs17.67, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 4,554,500 and price per share of Rs0.82 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 4,189,000 and price per share of Rs8.27. The top advancer was Murree Brewery with the increase of Rs22.50 per share, closing at Rs764 while JDW Sugar was runner up with the increase of Rs10.03 per share, closing at Rs290.03. The top decliners were Colgate Palm with the decrease of Rs86.99 per share, closing at Rs1663.01 and Wyeth Pak Ltd with the decrease of Rs20 per share closing at Rs580.