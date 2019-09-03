Share:

Styrofoam consists of carcinogens and other harmful elements that are dangerous for human health. While the food business operators are looking for cheap packaging material, Styrofoam is the answer to that question. But on another hand when food is packed in Styrofoam its harmful agents are mixed with the food to some extent. This happens because the heat of the food causes the surface elements to be mixed with food causing cancer and other health hazards.

Another disadvantage of using Styrofoam is that it is not biodegradable. Environmentalists around the world are concerned about the waste caused by Styrofoam. As it is not biodegradable so it does not go wear out taking up much more space in landfills and adds to the pollution. If littered, Styrofoam sometimes breaks into smaller pieces that are more difficult to clean up. Another argument against Styrofoam is that it’s made from nonrenewable fossil fuels and synthetic chemicals, which can also contribute to pollution. Styrofoam sometimes makes its way into waterways and can have disastrous effects on animals that may confuse it for food or nesting material. While Styrofoam can be recycled, doing so is often costlier than manufacturing new.

The controversy over whether Styrofoam products are environmentally friendly has led some organizations, such as Punjab Food Authority, to ban the use of Styrofoam for single-use food ware containers and product packaging. The idea is that banning such products will reduce littering and protect some of the animals that mistake Styrofoam waste for food or nesting material.

AZEEM GILL,

Lahore.