Share:

LAHORE (PR): Lahore School of Economics in collaboration with B4Development (formerly Qatar Behavioral Insights Unit, created by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in 2016) hosted a symposium on Behavioral Economics in Policy Making on Tuesday at a local hotel. This symposium is the first ever initiative that will engage policy-makers and researchers alike to discuss the role that behavioral interventions can play in matters of compliance, public finance and accountability in Pakistan. “Hosting the Middle East’s first mega event has inspired us to ensure that we serve as a catalyst for socio-economic progress and development. Integrating behavioral insight experiments within our vast array of programs is an integral part of that mission. We are pleased that the Government of Pakistan and other national stakeholders are considering applications of behavioral economics concepts and tools in various areas of public policy including public finance management, education and healthy lifestyle. We are glad to support as well as share lessonslearned from our own experience in setting up such initiatives and conducting behavioral experiments.” said Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.