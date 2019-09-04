Share:

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood says introducing uniform curriculum of education is manifesto of the incumbent government to end injustices from the country's education system.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the government is in consultation with the provinces including all the schools and Madaris to prepare a uniform national curriculum.

Shafqat Mahmood said we are formulating the national curriculum, keeping in view the standards of all the curriculums of the world to ensure high quality education system in the country.

“Seminaries have, in principle, agreed with the federal government’s initiative for bringing their students into the mainstream in order to ensure a uniform education system in the country,” he said.

He said it has been decided that all the Madaris will conduct the examinations of class 8th, 10th and 12th on the pattern of rest of the schools.

He termed it a big breakthrough towards execution of uniform education system in the country. He said registration of seminaries will be carried out across the country. He said a uniform syllabus is being framed in accordance with the international standards and it will be taught in seminaries and public and private educational institutions as well.

He said the government is undertaking all-out measures to improve standard of education system within the country.

The Minister said that the government has established the National Curriculum Council (NCC) under which the new curriculum from class one to five is being prepared which would be introduced by March 2020.

In this regard, he said, all stakeholders including public and private sector schools, madrassas and other concerned departments have been

taken on board on the issue.