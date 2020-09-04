Share:

MARDAN - A ceremony was held at Women University Mardan for awarding Prime Minister Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships to 123 selected students, a press statement said.

Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano and female lawmaker Sajida Hanif were the chief guests while Vice Chancellor Women University Mardan Prof. Dr. Ghazala Nizam chaired the event.

One hundred and twenty-three students were given stipend equal to Rs.40000 each under Ehsaas Undergraduate scholarship.

The scholarships were given after detailed scrutiny by experts both from Women University and experts including member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and a retired judge of the Peshawar High court.

Addressing at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Ghazala Nizam said that the scholarships would pave the way for the deserving students to get quality education at door step.

She promised to provide all kind of academic and financial support to other students of the university through different schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajida Hanif highlighted the government’s efforts for the poor and deserving students and community in shape of different initiatives under Ehsaas Scheme.

Gul Bano advised the students to set a mission in their life and try hard to achieve it.