Share:

ATTOCK- Two persons died while two got injured in two different rain related incidents in Attock. In the first incident a woman died while her two children received multiple injuries when the roof of their mud house collapsed in the limits of Hazro police station. As per details, a woman along with her two children Irfan, 6, and Haider, 3, was present in her mud house in village Saman when the roof of her house collapsed because of heavy rain. Resultantly, the woman died on the spot while her two children received multiple injuries. Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the dead body of the woman and the injured children to THQ Hospital Hazro. In another incident, Muhammad Riaz, 48, resident of Akhlas Pindigheb drowned in nullah Sail. His dead body was recovered after 24 hours. Rescue 1122 personnel shifted his dead body to THQ Hospital Pindigheb. As per his relatives, Riaz was coming back from his fields when he drowned while crossing a nullah which was in flood.