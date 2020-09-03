Share:

Rawalpindi-Saddar Bairooni police have arrested five suspected robbers, three of them in injured condition, after an exchange of firing at Shahkaf Bridge on Chakri Road, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

He said the maimed culprits have been moved to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment while two others were put behind the bars. A case has been registered against suspected robbers while further investigation was on, he said. A car, motorcycle and weapons have also been seized by police, he said.

According to him, a police party of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni was conducting checking of vehicles at a picket placed near Shahkaf Bridge on Chakri Road when cops spotted a suspicious car and a motorcycle. The cops signalled the car and motorcycle to stop for checking but the men riding on the car and motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing on police party, he said. He added the robbers started escaping towards Motorway when the police party chased and surrounded the robbers near Kohala. However, the gang of criminals once again fired at police party. Police retaliated and shot and injured three robbers. Later, police held the five robbers including three in injured condition. The injured accused were moved to hospital for cure, he said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in a statement, said the suspected robbers are habitual criminals and wanted by police in different cases ranging from house robberies and dacoities. He said three robbers were riding in a car and two on a motorcycle when they had a clash with police. He said SP Saddar Zia Uddin and other investigators inspected crime scene and collected evidences. He also appreciated the efforts of SP Saddar, SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Malik Allah Yar and other team members for facing the robbers daringly.

Meanwhile, Kallar Syedan police held two men in connection with a murder case, according to police spokesman.

He said the accused have been identified as Sheryar Ur Rehman and Umer Islam, against whom a case was registered. He said Mudassir Imtiaz lodged a complaint with police that his brother namely Khawar Imtiaz was shot dead by Wahid alias Wahidi along with his other accomplices at Haider Zaman Hotel over monetary issue. Police registered FIR and held two suspects, he said. He said suspects were held by a special police team constituted by SP Saddar Zia Uddin.