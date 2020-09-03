Share:

LAHORE -Allied Schools recently hosted a webinar on “Reopening Allied Schools: The Challenges Ahead for Principals” to share practical and innovative strategies to ensure fearless learning environment and safety of the students as the schools reopen in the mid of September 2020.

In the webinar, the areas of students’ needs, their safety, and coverage of smart syllabus and patterns of assessment were discussed.

Those who joined the webinar as panels were: Dr Shahid Mahmood -Project Director Allied Schools, Misbah Rahman- Head Academics, Khalida Hassan- Head Preschools, Bela Raza Jamil-CEO of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aaghahi, Semee Shafqat, and an experienced school administrator, Kinza Syed-School Principal, Javed Dogar- NWA, Allied Schools and Anam Abdullah- a diverse learner.

The discussion was moderated by Maryam Chaudhary- a skilled communicator. Allied School principals, 700 in number, also participated through online.