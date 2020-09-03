Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched countrywide operation against drug mafia while arresting 14 suspected smugglers and recovering 216.3 kg narcotics from their possession, informed ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He added the force also impounded seven vehicles being used by the smugglers for transportation of drugs. The value of recovered drugs is said to be 12.60 million US dollars, he stated.

According to him, on special directives of DG ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M), the campaign against narcotics spread has been stirred up in the state seizing 216.300 kg drugs in nine operations. He said some 14 culprits were arrested and seven vehicles were impounded by ANF.

The seized drugs comprised of 130.3 kg Hashish, 48 kg Opium, 20 kg Heroin and 18 kg Methamphetamine.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.