ISLAMABAD - Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a high-level delegation of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by its General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed visited the residences of the recently martyred youth in Pampore and Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Molvi Bashir Ahmed speaking on the occasion said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would not be allowed to go waste and they would continue their struggle till complete success.

Saluting the courage and determination of the heirs of martyrs, he said that the freedom-loving youth were rendering their lives for a great cause and their sacrifices would finally bear fruit.

He pointed out that the Kashmiri youth were fighting for rights, justice and truth and the Indian forces were suppressing their just struggle and massacring the Kashmiris under a well-thought-out plan.

He added that the Kashmiri people will fight and foil the anti-Kashmir agenda of the Modi-led Indian government.

He said, “We want to send a clear message to India that the people of Kashmir reject illegal occupation of their land and settling non-state residents under the so-called domicile law to eliminate Muslim majority identity in the territory.”

He appealed to the people to play their role in thwarting India’s illegal activities so that future of the coming generations could be secured.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders visited the house of Abdul Majeed Mir, leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, in Karimabad, Pulwama, and offered condolences on the death of his elder brother’s wife and prayed for the patience of the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has appealed to the entire Muslim Ummah to pray for the speedy recovery of veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in his message issued from Srinagar Central Jail said, Syed Ali Gilani is a staunch supporter of Pakistan and the entire Kashmiri people are worried over his serious illness.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi appealed to the Muslim Ummah to offer special prayers for the perfect health of Syed Ali Gilani.