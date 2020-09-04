Share:

Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting presented his resignation to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday did not accept his resignation.

PM said “ I am satisfied with the evidence and explanation presented by Asim Bajwa.".

According to statement issued from PM House Asim Saleem Bajwa met PM Friday and submitted his explanation in details about his assets. Later he submitted his resignation. PM did not accept it. PM has said he is satisfied with the evidence and explanation presented by Asim Saleem Bajwa. PM has directed him to continue to work as SAPM.

The CPECA chairman had rejected baseless allegations levelled against him and his family by journalist Ahmed Noorani. In a tweet, Asim Bajwa strongly rebutted the baseless allegations. He said another attempt to damage his reputation has been exposed.

"I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity," he added.