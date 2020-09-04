PESHAWAR - Times Higher Education World University Ranking-2021 has ranked Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) the first among all Pakistani universities in terms of research.
Seventeen universities of Pakistan have been examined and ranked by the world body and AWKUM was declared the top in terms of research and citation.
It may be mentioned here that this year, AWKUM beat Quaid-e-Azam University, which was previously holding the top position. Also, the university in Mardan was ranked 510th on world level in terms of quality and research.
Meanwhile, AWKUM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq chaired a meeting, attended by the university’s Dr Hazir-ur-Rehman, Dr Waheed Murad, Dr Faizan, Registrat Mian Saleem and director admissions Dr. Attiq-ur-Rehman.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq said that thousands of students were awarded degrees upon completion of their courses at AWKUM since its establishment.
He said that it was an honour that the university has 300 PhDs, the largest numbers of doctorate degree holders in the province.