ISLAMABAD - Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) will soon hold a party meeting to chalk out its future strategy regarding parliamentary politics. BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal will chair a meeting with party members to decide future course of action in the Parliament. The Balochistan based party is currently enjoying the status of an independent party in the National Assembly. Both the government and the opposition have made attempts to take the BNP-Mengal into its fold.

BNP- Mengal chief recently conveyed to both the government and the opposition that his party would prefer to sit as an independent in the National Assembly. Sardar Akhtar Mengal, over four months ago, expressed his displeasure at the PTI government for not fulfilling promises about his party’s six point agenda.