Share:

ISLAMABAD-CDA will establish a food laboratory in Islamabad in collaboration with ICT Administration. In this connection, a meeting was held in the office of Chairman CDA which was attended by DC ICT, Xen LG and other officers of CDA and ICT.

ICT Administration has prepared a PC-1 worth Rs300 million for establishment of first of a kind lab with mobile labs as well for Islamabad.

The chairman directed that the meeting of CDA-DWP is to be called next week for considering this project.