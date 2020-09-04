Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of All Pakistan Pottery and Ceramic Manufacturers Association (APPCMA) headed by Muslim League leader Ch Safdar Warraich called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at the Assembly Chambers here on Thursday. The delegation included President Ch Zaman Iqbal, General Secretary Raja Waqas Ahmad, Haji Azam Remani and other office-bearers of the association. Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti was also present in the meeting. The delegation apprised Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi about their problems who promised to solve them on a preferential basis. He said pottery was a domestic industry and special concession will be given in the electricity and gas bills. He said instructions have been given to WAPDA, SNGPL, Social Security and other departments to fully cooperate with the pottery industry. Ch Safdar Warraich said that Chaudhrys have always solved the problems facing the people in Gujrat. “We are grateful to Ch Parvez Elahi for his efforts for solving old problems of the pottery industry”, he said.