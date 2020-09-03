Share:

LAHORE -Giga Group has been working for the betterment of Pakistan economy for a long time and has delivered a variety of real estate projects and Giga Mall is one of the most sought after and successful project of Giga Group. Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, visited Giga Group of Companies head office on 3rd September. A formal presentation on projects of Saylani Welfare Trust International was also given to Chinese ambassador by GIGA Group team. Molana Muhammad Bashir Farooqi, Haji Amin Giga Pardesi — President GIGA Group and Najeeb Amin — Vice Chairman & CEO GIGA Group attended the meeting.