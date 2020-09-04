Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Ch Faqir Muhammad Goraya, father of former LPC President and columnist Mohsin Goraya. In a message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Buzdar has also condoled the death of the mother of Muhammad Azad Qasim Khan, Cashier of CM Office. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.