KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government has launched 24 projects worth Rs802.39 billion in the city and he wants the Federal government to match the amount so that Karachi could be transformed in true letter and spirit.

This he said on Thursday while addressing a press conference here at CM House. He was flanked by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab and Special Assistant Waqar Mehdi.

Mr Shah said that his government had launched 24 projects worth Rs802 billion and “I would request the Federal government to provide a matching grant so that these projects could be completed in time,” he said and added with their completion Karachi would transform into a most modern city. The Chief Minister said that under Karachi Transformation Plan, 24 projects worth Rs802.39 billion had been launched as follows:

Water supply: The project, he shared with the media include-IV phase-I of 260 MGD of Rs60 billion and so far Rs11.30 billion had been utilized and still Rs46.30 billion were required. Augmentation of existing bulk water supply 260 MGD to be funded through WB project KWSSIP phase-II of Rs20 billion. 30 MGD water supply scheme for District South for Rs7 billion. Upgradation of KWSB Hub water supply system for Rs6 billion, 30 water supply being launched under ADP programme for Rs17.50 billion against which Rs3.1 billion had already been utilized and remaining Rs13.30 billion were yet to be released.

Sewerage: Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan (S-III), including treatment of TP-1&TP-III for treatment of 150-300 MGD for Rs36.2 million and Rs10.70 million have been utilized so far. Treatment Plant at Korangi (TP-IV) for 180 MGD for Rs.20 billion to be financed through WB KWSSIP phase-II. TP-IV (Tertiary Treatment) 100 MGD for Rs25 billion. Karachi Water & Sewerage Service improvement project (KWSSIP) Phase-I for Rs14.7 billion. Infrastructure & Services Components, including Parks, internal roads & sewerage for Rs18.30 billion. It would also be financed by WB through the CLICK project. Five Combined Effluent Treatment Plants for Industrial areas of Karachi for Rs11.8 billion. It is also a World Bank project in which the provincial government will share 33 percent cost. The 12 ADP sewerage system schemes for Rs2.6 billion.

Solid Waste: Establishment of three garbage transfer stations (GST) and two landfill Sites under Sindh Solid Waste Emergency & Efficiency Project (SWEEP) for Rs10 billion, Transfer station for solid waste management for Rs1.40 billion, establishment of six GTS with material recovery (MR) & Refuse derived fuel (RDF) facility for Rs1.66 billion and development of Sanitary Engineered existing two landfill Sites and their scientific improvement for Rs1.20 billion. Storm water drains:Cleaning of water from Nullas/temporary storage and dewatering facility for Rs1.7 billion. 10 ADP schemes of storm water drains and nullahs for Rs3 billion.

Roads: Construction of Malir Expressway for Rs27 billion, Link road from M-9 to N5 for Rs6.5 billion. Construction of two roads, Korangi & Malir through the World Bank for Rs2.90 billion. 83 ADP schemes of Internal Roads in Karachi for $25 billion against which Rs13.1 billion have been utilized so far.

Mass Transit: KCR for Rs300 billion, construction of boundary fencing along with existing alignment of KCR for Rs23 million. Construction of underpasses/flyovers on railway crossing along KCR route for RS5 billion, BRT Orange Line 4.76 km for Rs2.36 billion, BRT Red Line 26.6 km for Rs78 billion and BRT Yellow Line 21 km for Rs61.44 billion. The Chief Minister said that if the Federal government extended financial helping hands generously Sindh would be able to change the living, life and facilities in the city at par with other developed cities.

Karachi Rainfall: The Chief Minister said that from July 20 to August 20 Karachi received unprecedented rains. Airport received 468.2 mm, Faisal base 736 mm, Gulistan-i-Jauhar 471.1 mm, Gulshan-i-Hadeed 743.1 mm, Jinnah Terminal 365 mm, Kemarri 399.1 mm, Landhi 498.1 mm, Masroor base 489.1 mm, Nazimabad 570 mm, North Karachi 532.1 mm, Saddar 559 mm, Saadi Town 228 mm and Surjani Town 721 mm.

Rural Distts: Badin 313.3 mm, Chhor 380.7 mm, Dadu 205 mm, Hyderabad 217.3 mm, Jacobabad 140 mm, Larkana 220 mm, Moen-jo-Daro 295 mm, Mirpurkhas 404.5 mm, Mithi 523.2 mm, Padidan 278mm, Rohri 112 mm, Sakrand 139.1 mm, Shaheed Benazirabad 151.8 mm, Sukkur 73.6 mm, Tando Jam 177.7 mm and Thatta 298.9 mm. He said that these heavy rains claimed 81 lives and destroyed road, drainage and storm water drain infrastructure and other establishments.

Mr Shah shared a long list of the roads damaged in the city and said they needed to be re-constructed.

Murad Ali Shah talking about the affected people in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Karachi division said that the government was providing food, water, medical facilities and veterinary facilities at the camps. “We have provided 6000 Trapline sheets and 5000 tents, solar energy facilities (arranged at some camps) 100 pedestal fans, 5000 biscuits family packs, 14000 blankets, 2579 hygiene kits, 1300 kitchen kits, 125 life jackets and such other articles.

The CM said that the rains had destroyed standing crops, therefore he would request the federal government to financially support the growers by giving them interest free loans. “We would try our best to support the small farmers,” he said.

Administrator KMC: Shah said that the appointment of KMC administrator and administrators of other local bodies were the authority and power of the provincial government. Yes, he said, “we are consulting with everyone,” he said and added shortly the administrators would be appointed.

LB Polls: Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that the CCI was competent to notify the 2017 census. “We have some reservations of the census but the federal government addresses the reservations first and then notify the census so that de-limitations can be made,” he said and added once the delimitation was done, the provincial government would go ahead for holding of local bodies election.

To a question, Mr Shah said that the administrators of the local bodies to be appointed shortly would deliver. “The cries made for powers by the elected Mayor of Karachi were the cries of inefficiency,” he said and added that under the same powers everyone would see the delivery of the administrators. “It is upto the person at the helm of affairs how he works, how sincerely he takes his assignment and delivers,” he said.

Replying to another question about the constitution of the Island Development Authority by the Federal government, the Chief Minister said that any development made in the interest of the people of Sindh would be welcomed, otherwise no such action would be accepted. He added that far as the islands were concerned they belonged to the provincial government.

UAE Envoy: Ambassador of UAE Mr Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and expressed solidarity over the losses of life and property in recent heavy rains.

The Chief Minister thanked him for his courtesy and said the heavy downpour had wreaked havoc in all the districts of Mirpurkhas division, Sujawal and Badin of Hyderabad division.

The CM said that record rains had been recorded in Karachi and other districts of the province.

The visiting envoy said that his government was keen to extend every kind of support to the provincial government for rehabilitation of its people. The Chief Minister directed his principal secretary Sajid Jamal Abro to coordinate with UAE consul General Dr Saleem Al Khaddeim Dhanhani.

Chairman NADRA: Chairman NADRA Usman Yousaf Mobin called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed the projects his organization was doing with the provincial government.

The CM appreciated the data-base of NADRA and urged him to share required data with his social sector unit of P&D so that the same could be used for relief work.